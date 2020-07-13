Assassin’s Creed Valhalla may be ditching traditional side quests, but at least it has adorable longboat cats

By the time I’d called it a day in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, I’d sunk more than 60 hours into the game. I’d sailed the gorgeous blue waters of the Mediterranean, shown an insidious cult what for by introducing them to the business end of my sword and I’d tangled with mythological beasties. I left that game happy, satisfied and for the love of Zeus please don’t mention that lengthy collection of side-quests that I completely ignored.

Those less than important missions have always been a part of the overall Assassin’s Creed package, diversions whose primary benefits have been a quick injection of experience points that’ll help you earn a new skill or attribute along your quest of bloody retribution. They’re also simpler to get into, usually running along the lines of “go here, stab that”.

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft’s looking to change the flow of side quests up. And by change, we mean not have them in the game at all. Or at least give the idea a new coat of paint. Speaking to Gamespot, narrative director Darby McDevitt explained how the traditional side quest is “almost non-existent” thanks to Eivor’s role as an invader in the British isle and having locals asking him/her to run around on a murder spree wouldn’t make much sense.

Longer story arcs will organically segue into the main questline, but other activities will reveal themselves as world events in which you’ll build an alliance. In far ore important news, you’ll be able to populate your longboat with the fiercest creature to ever exist on this planet: Your very own cat.

Psst… 👀

I know a lot of you are asking "Is Valhalla really GOTY material?" Well, I'm here to tell you…

This game allows you to recruit cats. 🐱



That's it. That's the tweet.#UbiForward #AssassinsCreedValhalla pic.twitter.com/mnPySBt1iu — 🗝️ ꜱɪxᴋᴇʏꜱ 🗝️ (@SixK6ys) July 12, 2020

Eivor’s cat will be rewarded to them after you help a child out, with the ferocious feline having its own spot in your longboat as the designated rat-catcher. The “cat raider” even goes by the name of Nali and if you bastards crash your longboat there will be hell to pay I swear. Anyway, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is out on November 17, and Gavin went hands on with it. He reckons its more of the same but better, and I’ve got zero complaints about that.

