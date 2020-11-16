Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Where to find all Warden of War members

Just like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has its own lengthy list of bastards to plunge a hidden-dagger into, one by one. Known simply as The Order, the age-old enemies of the Assassins brotherhood is scattered throughout England and other regions. Some of these people you’ll meet during missions. And murder. Others you’ll encounter after uncovering a few clues.

And murder.

But if you’re looking to save some time, here you go! Here’s where you can find each member of the first branch you’ll encounter, the Wardens of War.

Kjotve the Cruel, the Axe

The first Order member you’ll be able to slay is also one of your greatest nemeses in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Kjotve the Cruel is part of the main quest line, and you’ll eventually storm his fortress for a one on one duel. Once he’s dead, things will get trippy and you’ll move on with the story as Haytham tasks you with hunting down the entire Order.

Leofgifu, The Scabbard

The Order’s number one admin officer can be found in Grantbridgescire, in the Saxon Military Camp at Utbech, across the river north of the town of Grantebridge.

Hunta, son of Hunta, the Baldric

Cunning schemes won’t save this Order member who can be found at the marketplace in in the town of Ledecestre in Ledecestrescire.

Avgos Spearhand, the Arrow

The next three Wardens of War are all part of the same mission quest. Once you pledge to ally with Lunden, you’ll eventually need to track down a trio of murderers. You can go about this in any fashion so let’s start with the Arrow, Avgos Spearhand. You’ll encounter him in the mission “Firing The Arrow”.

Sister Frideswid, the Leech

Like Avgos, your quest to recruit London to your cause will involve tackling the mission “Bleeding The Leech”. Sister Frideswald can eventually be found in her personal lab and can easily be assassinated if you sneak in.

Vicelin, the Compass

The final member of the deadly trio will be the Compass himself, Vicelin. After Avgos and Frideswad have been assassinated, you’ll fight him in the rivers of Lunden on top of a barge.

Gorm Kjotvesson

The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree, and Kjotve’s son Gorm has set up shop in a new land that of Vinland. There’s a long mission series to play here that ends with a nod to Assassin’s Creed 3, but if you’re in a rush, just go to this point marked on the map once you feel up to the task.

Once Gorm has been slain, you’ll have completed your first branch of the Order kill-list.

Last Updated: