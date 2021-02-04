Avatar: The Last Airbender tabletop RPG coming in 2022

Avatar: The Last Airbender is the greatest story ever told. This isn’t my opinion on the matter, this is a factual statement that isn’t determined by any subjective preferences. I don’t have the four nation symbols of Avatar tattooed to my arm, what are you talking about?

While it’s a great tragedy that most adaptions of Nickelodeon’s animated series have been less than good (many might say it helped produce one of the worst films of all time) one can only hope that a tabletop RPG will be the kind of content that fans of the world have been starved for ever since The Legend of Korra ended back in 2014.

ViacomCBS and Magpie Games have joined forces to bring the world of Avatar to the top of your table. The game will see players taking on the mantle of heroes in the Avatar world as they travel through the four nations, solve problems, fling the elements at one another and maybe topple an evil empire every once in a while. The necessary info on how to play the game as well as build characters will be released in the core game book, slated for a February 2022 release. This will then be expanded with a book dedicated to Republic City in August 2022 and another expansion into the Spirit World in February 2023.

James Mendez Hodes, an RPG writer that’s had their name attached to several high profile games including Monsterhearts, Scion and 7th Sea has revealed the game will be played using the Apocalypse World system as it’s “easy to learn, flexible, and fun to design in even if you’re new to game design.” Sounds encouraging to me! Any excuse for fans to translate their own stories into the Avatar universe is alright by me!

Last Updated: