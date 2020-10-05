Baldur’s Gate 3 – All the classes and races you’ll be able to play as when Early Access begins

The joy of any game that has some Dungeons ‘n Dragons DNA within its frame, is in character creation. It’s easy to spend hours agonising over every single detail, which stats to plug your experience points into, and which race best suits your playstyle. Me? I usually choose whichever dude is best at hit with sword and go on my merry way, terrorising anyone who dares exist in my virtual world.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is almost here, and if you were wondering which classes you could choose from in Larian’s take on the beloved RPG series, bamboozle thy mind no more! There’ll be 16 races to choose from, various sub-race options, and over 150 different heads that you can slap on your avatar, so you can personalise your hot and steamy digital love-making sessions. Pervert. Here are the classes you can choose from, with each one having two sub-classes:

Cleric

Fighter

Ranger

Rogue

Warlock

Wizard

And here are the races and sub-races that you’ll spend all afternoon flip-flopping between before you even start playing the game:

Human

The most common face to see in Faerûn, humans are known for their tenacity, creativity, and endless capacity for growth. They live fully in the present – making them well suited to the adventuring life – but also plan for the future, striving to leave a lasting legacy.

Githyanki

Githyanki are peerless warriors from the Astral Plane, known for their legendary silver blades and red dragon mounts. They seek the total destruction of mind flayers, whose ancient empire enslaved the githyanki for millennia.

Elf

High Elf

Heirs of the mystical Feywild, high elves value magic in all its forms, and even those who do not study spellcraft can manipulate the Weave.

Wood Elf

Wood elves spend their reclusive lives in Faerûn’s forests. Decades of training in archery and camouflage are enhanced by an otherworldly swiftness.

Drow

Seldarine Drow

Drow are the result of an ancient schism between the elven deities Corellon Larethian and Lolth. The latters’ treachery drove the drow into the Underdark, where they splintered into warring factions. Seldarine drow can be found seeking allies from all over Faerûn, aiming to settle their conflict with Lolth – and each other – by any means necessary.

Lolth-Sworn Drow

Raised by Lolth’s cult in the city of Menzoberranzan, these drow extol the virtues of their corrupt and merciless goddess. Lolth marks her followers with bright red eyes so the Underdark will learn to fear drow on sight.

Half-Elf

High Half-Elf

A touch of the Feywild remains in half-elves with this bloodline, and even those untrained in magic possess a hint of wild power.

Wood Half-Elf

Like their wood elf parent, these half-elves have a quickened stride and eye for stealth. Yet many break away from isolation in Faerûn’s forests to explore the rest of the Realms.

Drow Half-Elf

Most half-drow result from liaisons between Seldarine drow and surfacers. While half-drow inherit a few magical gifts, they aren’t usually raised in the Underdark.

Dwarf

Gold

Gold dwarves are known for their confidence and keen intuition. The culture of their Deep Kingdom values family, ritual, and fine craftsmanship.

Shield

Shield dwarves survived a long fall from grace, surrendering many of their ancient kingdoms in wars with goblins and orcs. These losses have lead to a cynical mindset, yet shield dwarves will endure anything to restore their ancestral homelands.

Hafling

Lightfoot Halfling

Lightfoot halflings are stealthy but social, travelling all over Faeûn to make names for themselves.

Strongheart Halfling

Legends say dwarven blood gave stronghearts their hardiness. Resistant to poison and wellsprings of endurance, these halflings easily hold their own.

Tiefling

Asmodeus Tiefling

Bound to Nessus, the deepest layer of the Hells, these tieflings inherit the ability to wield fire and darkness from the archdevil Asmodeus’ infernal bloodline.

Mephistopheles Tiefling

Descended from the archdevil Mephistopheles, these tieflings are gifted with a particular affinity for arcane magic.

Zariel Tiefling

Tieflings from Zariel’s bloodline are empowered with martial strength, and can channel searing flame to punish their enemies.

Early access kicks off on PC and Google Stadia on October 6, 2020. While Larian is referring to this first slice of content as a beta, it’s going to be an absolutely chunky blast of content that should tide fans over well until the next installment arrives.

