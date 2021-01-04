Bandai Namco is making its most expensive game ever

If you want to make money, then be prepared to spend money. And if you want to make a lot of moolah? Hoo boy, I hope your parents left you a sizable inheritance on the night that you cut the brake lines on their limo just before they went out to that event where fat Italian dudes scream vowels at an audience. I think it’s called an opera.

Anyway, the video game industry is no stranger to throwing a ton of cash at a project so that it can see some solid currency flow into its coffers over several years. Grand Theft Auto V as an example, is estimated to have a development and marketing budget in the region of $265 million leading up to its 2013 release, but has continued to be a license to print money for Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive in the years since then, mainly due to GTA Online being stupidly popular.

On the other hand, you get games like Anthem that come with a massive development budget, flop on launch, and become perfect examples of sunk cost fallacy, as Bioware is still not willing to cut its losses on that project. Here’s another name to throw into the hat of big budget gaming: Bandai Namco. According to the company’s resident expert on all things related to overpowered pugilism, Katsuhiro Harada, his next game may just have the biggest development budget in the history of the publisher and developer.

“Well, honestly I think this might be the most costly development project in Bandai Namco history,” Harada said during the Piro Live! New Year’s Eve Special 2021” livestream event, with a translation coming from Gematsu).

I think its incredible that the higher-ups approved of this. Well, the approval has passed, its just that due to the coronavirus, we haven’t really been able to properly start the project.

What that project is, is anyone’s guess (but it’s probably a big budget Idolmaster revival according to my weeb senses). Harada himself has been in pretty much every fighting game that Bandai Namco has produced over the last couple of years, and as Tekken 7’s producer, he has kept the latest chapter in that franchise alive long after it released back in 2017 on home consoles. Harada has revealed that he does have a hand in non-fighting games currently, while Bandai Namco has a lot of other projects bubbling away.

Elden Ring is on the way to scratch those Dark Souls itches when Bandai Namco publishes that game for FromSoftware, Dragon Ball Z games pay for themselves, and there’s always Ridge Racer in the banana stand. As the third biggest gaming brand in Japan, Bandai Namco has enough cash muscle to flex for a high-profile project.

