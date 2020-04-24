Battlefield 5 has one final big update planned for June

This war will be over by Christmas lads! I just didn’t say which Christmas. Haha! Battlefield 5 looks set to finally move its brandy cabinet a few meters closer to the front lines by throwing waves of expendable cannon fodder at the enemy, as DICE has revealed that one more chapter of wartime thrill (It’s not a job for queen and country, it’s an ADVENTURE!) will release in June.

Chapter 6 sent players into the jungle, an expedition that’ll end on April 29. From there, the June standalone update will draw the Battlefield story to a close with a few more game tweaks, new weapons and a vague promise of more content. DICE says that smaller events and updates will pad the game out afterwards, but this is pretty much the beginning of the end for a game which has been knocking around since late 2018. Here’s a brief overview on what’s coming, straight from senior producer Ryan McArthur:

New Content: A new update will be released this summer.

A new update will be released this summer. Weekly Rewards: Following the summer update, you’ll receive Battlefield Currency or Company Coin as Weekly Rewards, giving you a chance to unlock gear you may have missed.

Following the summer update, you’ll receive Currency or Company Coin as Weekly Rewards, giving you a chance to unlock gear you may have missed. Events and Activities: We’re also planning various weekly initiatives such as the reintroduction of #FridayNightBattlefield servers, where the community can play Battlefield V in a friendly atmosphere. Throwback Thursdays, where we’ll look to bring you together across all of our Battlefield titles are in the works, too.

We’re also planning various weekly initiatives such as the reintroduction of #FridayNightBattlefield servers, where the community can play in a friendly atmosphere. Throwback Thursdays, where we’ll look to bring you together across all of our titles are in the works, too. We are continuing our work on Community Games Updates. We are committed to bringing these to the game and we’ll keep you updated on when you can expect them to start coming online.

Right, now we can start talking Battlefield 6. Back in October, EA CEO Andrew Wilson told eternally-hungry investors that a new Battlefield would appear during the EA 2022 fical year, which at its very earliest would mean April 2021. Plans have probably changed due to work from home challenges on the global stage, and who knows exactly what’s in store for the next chapter of the long-running counter to Activision’s Call of Duty series? After a stint in World War One and World War 2: Electric Boogaloo, the humid jungles of Vietnam are most likely the next trendy destination for military mayhem.

A war that was horrifying to both sides, when the usage of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Fortunate Son was blasted non-stop in a conflict that saw no end. Sometimes when I sleep, I can still hear them. I can still hear that damn guitar riff and John Forgerty shrieking about silver spoons and flags…

Last Updated: