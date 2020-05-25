Bayonetta 3 is still in development, hasn’t been cancelled according to Hideki Kamiya

Platinum Games appears to be flush with cash and projects lately, as the action-heavy studio is knee deep in pumping out branded products. The Wonderful 101 was a roaring success on Kickstarter, Chinese mega-corp Tencent has thrown plenty of investment their way and they’ve recently announced several other games are in the pipeline, including one that sounds like the Pacific Rim experience that I’m massively thirsty for.

What of Bayonetta 3 though? The first game is a cult classic, published by SEGA back in the PS3 and Xbox 360 days, and put the studio on the map with its leggy action and amazingly over the top boss battle setpieces. Nintendo would bankroll a sequel for the Wii U, largely saving the series and completing the absurd storyline in satisfying fashion, with a third game in the franchise finally being announced back in 2017.

Since then? Zip, zilch and nada. The infamous witch has been nowhere to be seen, with Platinum offering updates that ranged from between bugger and stuff-all in the wilderness years. Fret not! Bayonetta has not been thrown into the same rubbish pile with Scalebound, because it’s still in active development. “I’m on Twitter so I see a lot of comments every day,” infamous Twitter account blocker and game director Hideki Kamiya said to VGC.

I’m happy that there’s still anticipation for the title, but one thing I would like to address is the trend I’m seeing which is people who are starting to ask if the game has been cancelled. I want you guys to take any concerns you have like that and throw them out the window immediately because we’re still hard at work on it and it hasn’t been cancelled by any means. Please look forward to it!

PHEW! It may only have two games to its name, but Bayonetta is still an action series that can only be described with a chef’s kiss gesture. It’s just that damn good. There’s a certain sense of grace and precision to this slice of action when compared to the other games produced by Platinum, an A-team effort that is explosive and silly, never taking itself seriously and throwing legions of the damned and holy at you when you jump into battle.

That’s a heck of a high bar to set and surpass, but if anyone can do it, it’s Platinum Games.

Last Updated: