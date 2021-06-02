Behold, the $1200 Nvidia RXT 3080 Ti

It wasn’t too long ago that Nvidia revealed its latest absolute unit 3080 and 3070 cards, but time waits for no graphics card manufacturer. Just in time to give you a severe case of technolust, Nvidia has brought out its slightly bigger guns, the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti. In case you want to know just how much your current GPU trails behind by, Nvidia even went the extra mile and slapped together this handy chart.

Charts my dudes, charts never lie until they actually do. Maths.

As for the actual hardware, these Ti GPUs are packed with 34 Shader-TeraFLOPS, 67 RT-TeraFLOPS, 273 Tensor-TeraFLOPS, a 384-bit memory interface, and 12GB of GDDR6X. That’s a lot of numbers that I know very little about, so to distract you all from my piss-poor knowledge of PC hardware here’s an image of safe sex:

As you’d expect, both cards command a price that can only be punctuated by someone on the other end doing a long whistle when they hear it: In the US of A, the 3070 Ti will set you back $600, while the 3080 Ti will cost a whopping $1200. This of course does not include shipping, taxes, and scalpers buying all available stock and pushing the price up to stupid levels in the process.

If you’re not in a rush, the previous non-Ti GPUs aren’t too shabby. “The RTX 3090 represents the pinnacle of Ampere power you can purchase today, wrapped in the elegance of Nvidia’s latest Founders Edition design,” Alessandro said in his Nvidia RTX 3090 review last year, while also noting that “its gaming value is overshadowed by the cheaper and far more sensible RTX 3080.”

