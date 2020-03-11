Behold the glorious Unicorn power of DOOM Eternal

Picture the scene: You’re a demon from the burning pits of hell. You’re a grotesque fusion of damned flesh and cybernetic weapons, unholy in your majesty and cursed in your destiny. Lesser demons are but food for your insatiable bloodlust, your hobbies are Minecraft and mass murder. When all of a sudden, from high above you comes the dreaded monster himself who reminds demons of what it feels like to know fear again. Ripper, gouger and the end of all things: THE DOOMSLAYER.

Only this time, he’s vivisecting you while dressed in the most adorable Unicorn armour there is, for he has evolved past his legendary rage to become…The Doomicorn.

If you couldn’t be more excited for DOOM Eternal, then good news! You’ll be able to get your hands on a number of Doomslayer skins with which to add some custom flair to the infamous mass murderer of demons, although you’ll need to venture into a realm far worse than hell to obtain the Unicorn-powered Praetor armour: Twitch. By connecting your Bethesda account March 20 and April 21, you’ll be able to don armour which includes a ‘Clip Clop Stance Animation’ for use in the game’s Battlemode. Presumably while screaming that everyone needs to listen to the sound of your hooves.

According to Games Radar, here’s the full list of skins, animations and items that you’ll be able to obtain provided that you have a Twitch Prime membership:

‘Doomicorn’ Slayer skin

‘Purple Pony’ skin variant

‘Night-mare’ skin variant

‘Magic Meadow’ base podium

‘For Those Who Dare to Dream’ maxed-out podium

‘Clip Clop’ stance animation

‘Haymaker’ intro animation

‘Horsing Around’ victory animation

‘Love Conquers All’ player icon

All of these skins can be shown off on the Magic Meadow podium before rounds, to further drive home the dread of facing the Doomslayer in glorious combat. I’ve mentioned before that DOOM Eternal is looking as metal as can be, and this only proves it. Unicorns are the embodiment of metal, beasts of legend who embody the power to bang heads and mosh in pits as all hell breaks loose. METAL! DOOM Eternal arrives next week on March 20 for Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Google Stadia.

UNICORN POWER!

Last Updated: