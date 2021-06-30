Best Gaming Keyboard Under 100 – The Ultimate Guide

Are you searching for the best gaming keyboard under 100? You’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re a casual or professional gamer, finding the gaming keyboard that suits your preference can be a daunting task. The fact that there are so many options to choose from doesn’t make it easier. But don’t worry. We will help you out. Presenting our top seven best gaming keyboards under $100…

Best Gaming Keyboard Under 100 Dollars List

1. CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO XT

Check Latest Price Here

Image source: Amazon.com

The Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT is packed with gaming oriented features. This wired, non-mechanical (membrane) gaming keyboard allows you to activate functions and shortcuts in just one stroke, thanks to its 6 dedicated macro keys that you can set up through the CORSAIR iCUE software.

It features a vivid per-key RGB backlighting. Choose from 10 onboard lighting effects, or customize your own with the CORSAIR iCUE (available on Windows and macOS). You can also use instant streaming commands through the Elgato Stream Deck software.

There are dedicated volume and media keys that let you control media playback and fine tune volume on the fly without interrupting your game. Quiet and responsive keys provide comfortable typing during work and play, with a tactile bump for a more responsive gaming performance.

Furthermore, anti-ghosting with selective key rollover ensures MOBA and FPS game inputs always register when they matter most. A soft rubber palm rest reduces stress on the hands during those long gaming sessions. It also has a textured surface to prevent your hands from slipping.

With all these features, it’s no wonder why the Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT is our number one overall best gaming keyboard under 100.

2. RAZER CYNOSA V2 GAMING KEYBOARD

Check Latest Price Here

Image source: Amazon.com

The Razer Cynosa V2 is a membrane keyboard, so the keys are quiet and feel relatively soft. If you want to use your keyboard for both work and play, this product offers a good compromise.

Many of the features of the original Cynosa carry over, including the individually backlit RGB lighting. Enjoy a new level of gaming experience made possible by dynamic lighting effects. It has a durable, spill-resistant design. Here’s what’s new: a set of media keys at the upper right corner. Plus cable routing to suit your setup, either from the right, middle, or left side, so you can keep your desk tidy.

This gaming keyboard is programmable. There are many preset lighting effects that you can choose from. You can also create your own by using the Synapse 3.0 software. Moreover, the macros are fully programmable. The Razer Hypershift allows you to remap all keys and keypress combinations so you can execute complex commands.

3. OBINSLAB ANNE PRO 2

Check Latest Price Here

Image source: Amazon.com

If you’re looking for a small gaming keyboard, the Anne Pro 2 is an excellent option. Although it doesn’t have dedicated media keys like the Corsair K55, it has a compact 60% design that allows more room for gaming mouse movements.

It has full RGB backlighting with individually lit keys. This keyboard is available with Gateron and Kailh switches. All keys are macro-programmable. One thing that’s nice about the Anne Pro 2 is that you can use it on both wired (USB Type-C connection) and wireless (connect up to 4 devices via Bluetooth) modes.

If you want a compact and portable keyboard that has traditional mechanical switches, buy this one. However, please take note that it doesn’t have a wrist rest or adjustable incline settings.

4. CORSAIR K63 MECHANICAL WIRELESS GAMING KEYBOARD

Check Latest Price Here

Image source: Amazon.com

The CORSAIR K63 mechanical wireless gaming keyboard is compact, durable, and reasonably comfortable to type on. It packs a full suite of media keys into a tenkeyless board. There is a power switch on the rear and a micro USB port for charging. The manufacturer claims up to 15 hours battery life, although that’s a bit optimistic. With the backlight on, it’s closer to 8 to 10. If you want to extend the battery life, consider dimming or turning off the backlight.

If there’s one negative thing to say about the backlighting, it’s that it is single color (blue). Some gamers may have preferred the more traditional red. Not a big deal though, and it still looks clean. One nice feature that gamers would probably find helpful is the presence of a rubber wrist rest, reducing stress on the hands during those long gaming sessions.

Connect using ultra-fast 1ms 2.4GHz wireless technology, low-latency Bluetooth wireless, or wired USB connection.

5. LOGITECH G610 ORION

Check Latest Price Here

Image source: Amazon.com

The Logitech G610 Orion is a mechanical gaming keyboard that features Cherry MX Red switches – low noise switches that deliver a more linear keypress and rapid fire actuation. Users can customize the function keys with dedicated macros using the Logitech Gaming Software.

The adjustable backlighting is another helpful feature of the G610. You can customize the backlight on particular keys to be brighter or dimmer, so you will never miss an important spell or command again. This can certainly benefit gamers out there in lots of different games.

If you want a keyboard that has a minimalist look, utilizes Cherry MX switches, and delivers good performance, go for this one.

6. RAZER BLACKWIDOW LITE

Check Latest Price Here

Image source: Amazon.com

Coming from a trusted brand, the Blackwidow Lite is ideal for gamers who like to travel or those with a tight budget. With Razer’s Mechanical Orange switches, you’ll get a silent but responsive feedback. The manufacturer even included O ring dampeners to make the switches quieter if you wish. A tenkeyless design with detachable USB cable makes this a great portable gaming keyboard for on the go gamers.

However, it lacks some of the features of other high-end keyboards, such as media keys and full RGB lighting. What it does have are individually backlit keys (white LED lighting with brightness control) and fully programmable macro support.

7. HAVIT HV-KB395L

Check Latest Price Here

Image source: Amazon.com

HAVIT HV-KB395L is a wired, mechanical gaming keyboard that adopts Kailh Low Profile Blue Switches. It is extraordinarily thin and light, a great choice for both games and office. The shorter switch height and ultra-thin suspended keycaps offer a shorter travel distance, more precise actuation, and lightning speed performance.

This keyboard supports multiple RGB backlit customization. Enjoy playing games and typing at night. To ensure a great gaming experience, all 104 keys feature N-key Rollover, and WIN KEY lock is supported.

Best of all, it is user-friendly – plug and play, driver-free, with a detachable USB to micro cable. The HAVIT HV-KB395L is compatible with Windows 10/8/7, Vista, Mac, and Linux. That is why we think it should be included in our best gaming keyboard under 100 dollars list.

Things to Consider When Buying a Gaming Keyboard Under 100

Looking for the best gaming keyboard under 100 comes down to a number of factors. For this reason, we will enumerate what we believe are the most important aspects of a keyboard. If you’re looking to purchase a new keyboard, you should take the following factors into consideration:

Switches

Switches are one of the most important features of any keyboard. Manufacturers work tirelessly to incorporate the absolute best switches to give their customers the best possible experience. Examples include Cherry MX red, blue and everything in between. Some manufacturers have started developing their own mechanical switches that offer better durability, actuation, and responsiveness.

Mechanical Switch vs Membrane Switch

In mechanical keyboards, each key is spring-loaded, producing a distinct clicking sound when pressed, according to BusinessInsider. Membrane keyboards, meanwhile, have a mushy feel and tend to be quieter. The keys send an electrical signal to a circuit board underneath, as opposed to each key firing off individually in a mechanical keyboard.

Durability

Durability is up there among the most important qualities people are looking for when they are shopping for keyboards – even more so at a low price point where build quality can sometimes be sacrificed. For gaming where multiple and rapid key presses are expected, this is one thing that should certainly be looked at.

Macros

Macros are an important feature of gaming keyboards because they allow users to bind in-game functions and commands to specific keys. This will allow you to activate certain commands without taking your hand off the mouse.

Media Keys

Media keys are not particularly important from a gaming perspective. However, they do offer additional functionality to the keyboard – something that could sway your opinion when buying a budget keyboard.

Key Rollover

This is especially important for MMO/MOBA players. Key rollover refers to the accuracy of each keypress. If you play MMO/MOBA games, you know that button bashing is a practical thing. The anti-ghosting feature in some boards makes sure every keypress is registered, regardless of how many buttons are being pressed simultaneously.

Aesthetics

Your gaming keyboard’s look and appearance should meet your preference. That’s why we’ve spent countless hours checking the best gaming keyboards out there. You can rest assured that all the keyboards listed here are functional and aesthetically pleasing.

Conclusion – What is the Best Gaming Keyboard Under 100?

So there you have it, our list of the best gaming keyboards under $100. We took into consideration the price, features, qualities, keyboard design, and ergonomics. It’s not easy to choose the perfect budget gaming keyboard especially now that so many products are available on the market. Hopefully, after reading our best gaming keyboard reviews, we have helped you make an informed buying decision.

We may earn a small commission when you purchase using our links. Thank you so much for your support!

What is the best gaming keyboard under 100 dollars? Share your comments below.

Last Updated: