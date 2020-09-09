Black Legend announced – A dark fantasy RPG with Belgian, Dutch, and German nightmare fuel

Give me tactics, some nightmare fuel and some old school flavour, and I’m in heaven. One new game is aiming to scratch that itch next year, as Black Legend will task you with leading a band of mercenaries into the cursed city of Grant. It’s apparently a lovely place, filled with all manner of wonderful citizens who don’t want to use your skull for a toilet.

Also I’m lying, awful stuff is going on inside the city and the only way to remedy unfiltered evil is with a sharp blade and an even sharper mind. Developed by Warcave, Black Legend is a turn-based RPG where you’ll have to explore Grant (not like that, perverts), discover new equipment and classes for your team, and delve into many locations during your quest so you can stop the cursed city’s infection from spreading across the world.

Here’s the list of features, that Warcave is bringing to the party:

Strategy-Focused Gameplay

Approach each combat with a tactical focus, where unit placement, ability combos, and well-chosen attacks are key to survival. Black Legend focuses on old school strategy vibes, but without the 95% percent chance misses.

Explosive Combos

Mix up your ranged and melee combat by using alchemy for a wide array of explosive effects. Combine stacks of four different alchemic attacks to injure, poison, and debilitate your foes, but be warned, they will do the same to you.

Extensive Character Customization

Build your mercenary band with a wide array of classes, each with unique abilities. Improve each of your mercenaries with new weapons, armor, and trinkets, and create your own ability sets by equipping cross-class abilities.

























Choose Your Difficulty

For those who wish to see the story, the path can be gentle. For those who wish for difficulty, even the slightest mistake will be greatly punished.

Historic Enemies

Black Legend fills the city of Grant with creatures from Belgian, Dutch, and German folklore like nekkers, Halewijn, Witte Wieven and Old Red Eyes.

An Engaging Story

Dive into the narrative through environmental storytelling, colorful NPCs, and rich set pieces.

An Entire City to Explore

Free-exploration lets you investigate the many alleys and streets in the city of Grant. Different districts host a wide variety of architecture and environments — you never know where you’ll discover a hidden path, a treasure trove of new items, hidden quest, or recruitable character.

Black Legend will be coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Switch next year.

