Blood Hunt Battle Royale Game Review

In the World of Darkness, The Masquerade – Blood Hunt is a combat royale game set in streets and on the roofs of Prague. It takes place after a vampire meeting in the city, which leads to a battle between vampire factions and the involvement of the Second Inquisition. Players assume the characters of vampires striving to withstand the sect war, combating each other and an entity out to exterminate vampires. They may battle alone or in groups, using ranged weaponry, melee weapons, and vampiric abilities. Players must also disguise their identity as vampires from humans, a technique known as the Masquerade.

Development of Blood Hunt Battle Royale

Blood Hunt is being developed as one of three video games by Shark mob (see their Twitter), a Tencent-owned game company located in Malmö and London formed in 2017 by former Massive Entertainment and IO Interactive employees. The game was codenamed Tiger [Project Lonely Fish] and was based on White Wolf Publishing’s tabletop role-playing game Vampire: The Masquerade, released in 1991. Because of the original material, the creators researched the Vampire: The Masquerade scenario to see how they might create an event and location that would allow for combat royale gaming while straying as little as possible from the setting’s known mythology.

Overview of Blood Hunt Battle Royale

A cruel betrayal has sparked a battle among vampires, who are also on the verge of extinction thanks to the Entity, a secret society. In this third-person battle royale game, use your supernatural abilities, weaponry, and tricks to rule the night and restore the masquerade.

Feed on powerful blood to increase your power, then hunt with your superhuman powers and senses. With Prague under siege, defy gravity and attack from any angle in your quest to rule the night.

Choose your Clan affiliation to define your playstyle, and let your individuality show through as you design your most memorable appearance for opponents to remember. This is one of the best hacks for Bloodhunt. Form unholy alliances or battle alone away from human view. The battle to the death is the ultimate vampire and restore order as the hunters get to be the prey.

Review of Gameplay

Blood Hunt is a FREE-TO-PLAY battle royale game similar to other games in the genre but with notable differences. From a pool of eight vampires, you choose the one with the powers that best fit your gaming style and battle for victory in single or trio matches.

Yes, you are a VAMPIRE with unique skills, and non-player characters (NPCs) are food. Aside from that, you drop onto a decreasing area, acquire weapons, and supplies of varying degrees, and battle your way to the finish line. This is one of the best hacks for Blood Hunt.

Two things struck out while playing BH for 25 hours: the very HIGH-PACED GAME and the PERFORMANCE ISSUES. The only method to play BH was to modify the game files, which was still not perfect. The gaming rhythm was always cut short, which was a major detriment to the intended fast-paced experience. Stuttering, fps drops, computer stalling, lengthy loading times.

Blood Hunt currently has a ‘Mixed’ rating on Steam. However, the reasons behind this are mixed. Some gamers complain that the game is unoptimized, while others are irritated because it does not seem like the World of Darkness they envision, yet others dislike the firearms.

The weapons and firearms are excellent, but they all seem quite similar to operate, and the broad strokes of character animations are present, but they regularly go wonky. Aiming your skills is similarly inaccurate, and is both amusing and annoying “She penned something.

Features of Blood Hunt

Take part in the Blood Hunt and go anywhere to compete against all other players and AI-controlled enemies to be the last vampire surviving.

Show off your vampire fantasies by playing as a customized vampire of your own invention. Choose a Clan to identify your playstyle, then let your individuality show through as you build your most distinctive expressive appearance for friends and competitors to remember.

Return to the Masquerade – Blood Hunt, set in the picturesque Old Town of Prague and presented with the finest graphical detail, gives players reasons to keep battling plot development utilizing Acts updates throughout the seasons.

There are no “pay-to-win” mechanisms because the game was designed with the player in mind. This is one of the best hacks for Blood Hunt.

English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazilian), Spanish (Latin American), Chinese, Korean, and Japanese are supported.

Spatial Audio support immerses players in the excitement of the hunt by allowing them to listen for dangers before seeing them utilizing the newest 3D Audio technology.

Summary

Blood Hunt is available for free on Steam, with a premium battle pass planned for the game’s early access phase. Based on the planned gameplay experience, Blood Hunt has a lot of promise. However, it is NOT READY for an Early Access release. It was enjoyable to play after “accepting” that the game would not function properly. You cannot “camp” or hide in BH, and fighting is highly dangerous because you will be third, fourth, or even “fifty-partied.” It will take some practice to find the proper balance between being aggressive and waiting for the appropriate opportunity to push.

But, if there is one thing to appreciate about Blood Hunt, it is the original COMMITMENT OF ITS DEVELOPERS to design a system that acknowledges faults and responds quickly. That encounter gave me faith that this game would be smooth in a few months.

Last Updated: