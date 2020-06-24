Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 announced, will expand on those 8-bit Castlevania vibes

Developer Art/Play announced a sequel to their Castlevania tribute last night, which will have more whips, action and epic scope to marvel at.

Last year, inspired by the then-recent release of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, I thought it might be a good idea to go back and play some of the original Castlevania games. I dug up my NES Mini, fired up the very first game in the series and within an hour put it down, vowing to never touch it again because early Castlevania games suuuuuuuuuuuck.

Geoff can bite me, don’t listen to his lies. Eight-Bit Castlevania is the absolute worst and so instead of bashing my head against the original Castlevania for too long, I opted to play Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon which was actually pretty neat for a game created solely as a Kickstarter stretch goal for its bigger sibling Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. It seems that little spin-off (which actually came before the thing it was spun off of) was popular enough to get a sequel because Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 has officially been announced.

While still early on in development, Curse of the Moon 2 looks to be bringing back that same energy of traditional side-scrolling Castlevania games. The trailer released yesterday shows off some of the slick animations, playable characters and some pretty neat looking bosses too. Other than the clips shown off in the trailer, we don’t really know much else about the game other than that it being slated to release “soon” on Steam, Xbox One, PS4 and Switch. So “soon” most likely means before the end of the year, seeing as next-gen consoles aren’t on that list.

Honestly, the biggest draw for a new Curse of the Moon game is the addition of several new characters and the abilities they’ll bring to the sequel. Beyond the standard sword and whip vibes of Zangetsu, Dominque appears to bring magic and a Shovel Knight-esque bounce attack to the game, Robert has…guns, I guess and Hachi is just AN ACTUAL TANK. Hell yeah, that sounds like a rad video game to literally anyone in the world.

