Borderlands 3 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, current-gen console owners can upgrade for free

One of my favourite games of 2020 has been one of the best games of 2019: Borderlands 3. The original threequel was more fun than telling Claptrap that there was a pizza party waiting for him at the top of a flight of stairs, and the expansion of that universe across several DLC episodes has effortlessly drawn me back into the fold.

The latest episode in the first full year of Borderlands 3 is out right now, and focuses on why Pandora’s bandits are just so darn messed up. If you’re still looking to hop into Borderlands 3 but you kind of want to wait a little bit longer, then good news! Gearbox’s weirdest franchise is coming to next-gen. Announced at PAX Online, Borderlands 3 will be ported over to PS5 and Xbox Series X, arriving some time in the holiday season.

Once it does land on those consoles, you can expect some hefty upgrades: A 60 fps frame rate, 4K resolutions, and four-player split-screen. For anyone who owns Borderlands 3 on PS4 and Xbox One, the upgrade will be completely free as well. In addition to that, Gearbox has a ton of DLC on the way for the foreseeable future. New DLC will add new character skill trees, new game modes, and story, with one example being fan-favourite vault hunter Fl4k getting a loader bot as a pet in his new skill tree.

If you’ve been patient and waited to dive into Borderlands 3 once its first year of DLC has wrapped up, friends you are in for a good time. Just like Borderlands and Borderlands 2, the stry expansions have been silly, weird, and filled with all manner of fun times that expanded on the core mechanics of the game. They’ve also been surprisingly good stories so far, each one surpassing the other in terms of quality and content that you can dip into.

Knowing that the show ain’t over yet for one of the best looter-shooters on the market right now, makes me far too happy.

