Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War has apparently been leaked by none other than Doritos

It’s weird that we’re almost halfway through the year and we’ve yet to see an official Call of Duty announcement. I mean, that’s probably to do with the fact that Warzone dropped in the early months of 2020 and I’m sure that took up a load of resources and time, but no new Call of Duty is just another reminder of how strange this year truly is.

All we’ve got to go on right now are the leaks that have been unearthed by data-miners, which point towards the mysterious Red Door, the leaked internal test for the clumsily named Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. Yet sometimes, the most concrete news comes from the most unexpected of places. Given the strong brand synergy between Doritos and Call of Duty, perhaps it’s not too big of a surprise.

BREAKING: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War logo leaked via Doritos promotional material (via @ModernWarzone) pic.twitter.com/B63bX4P3Bj — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) July 26, 2020

Images from an upcoming Doritos marketing campaign have shown off Cold War’s official logo design and seemingly confirm the game’s name. The promotion is a pretty typical one, just on a much larger scale, with every bag of Doritos supposedly offering players an opportunity to win a year’s worth of double XP. The promotion kicks off on 5 October and ends on 31 October 2020, which also indicates a potential release window for the game which is…pretty damn close actually, given that we haven’t heard anything official about it.

It’s all very strange and clandestine, which is appropriate given the new game’s apparent setting. Given that we’re almost in August, which usually marks the end of “Announcement Season”, it’s still baffling that this new entry has yet to be formally revealed. Perhaps it has something to do with the upcoming next generation of consoles?

I don’t know, I’m just grasping at straws here.

