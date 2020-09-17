Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War multiplayer alpha kicks off this weekend…for PlayStation 4 players

“A tale as old as time. True as it can be”, opens up the beloved musical piece Beauty and the Beast from the Disney movie of the same name. Now, I’m not referring to the growing love of one Belle and, uh, Beast. I’m talking about the relationship between Sony and Activision, two companies that continually just make eyes at one another while whispering sweet nothings about “exclusive content” and “PlayStation bonuses”. It’s been the same for ages now and it’s no different with Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, as it was announced last night during Sony’s digital showcase that the multiplayer alpha will run this weekend for PlayStation 4 players.

Which is great news for all those Call of Duty fans on a PlayStation and mildly indifferent news to players on PC and Xbox. The alpha kicks off this Friday, 18 September at 17:00 CAT and will run through the weekend to eventually end on 20 September at 19:00 CAT. Pre-loads for the alphas are available right now so if you want to get a taste of what you can expect then you best get downloading now!

The announcement that PS4 players would get early access to the alpha came alongside the reveal of a new gameplay trailer during last night’s PlayStation 5 showcase. Black Ops: Cold War is a direct sequel to the original Black Ops from 2010. Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is slated for release on 13 November, 2020.

