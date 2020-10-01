Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Zombies has its own battle pass and killstreaks this year

For many a year, Call of Duty’s Zombies mode has been a relatively simple game to get into when compared to the advancements made in the single and multiplayer options. Hop in, kill everything that moves, and then invent new curse words when that one undead bastard gets the jump on you just before you were able to unlock the ray gun.

Beyond some neat levels with challenging objectives, it has been purely cathartic stuff over the years, but change is in the air! Cross-play and battle pass progression is being added to Black Ops: Cold War’s take on Zombies, which is a sentence that will convince a doctor that I’ve just had a stroke after he reads it.

It’s still going to be a four-player game, albeit with a brand new narrative as you control new and old faces through a CIA-backed team that is led by original Black Ops character Grigori Weaver. Here’s the fancy new video breakdown of what you can expect from Zombies this year:

Crap sorry, wrong video. Here’s the right one:

The first map you’ll be able to play around on will be “Die Maschine”, which features parts of the very first first Zombies map from 2008, “Nacht der Untoten” in its DNA. Instead of a creepy World War 2 bunker that you’ll be stuck fending off the undead horde inside of, you’ll instead be doing just that but in a 1980s cold war hideout while Reaganomics rages on outside.

Here’s a quick breakdown on other changes coming to Zombies:

Pack-a-punch weapon upgrade is back

Weapon rarities are being added, but not for every weapon

The rarer the weapon, the more damage it deals and the greater the number of attachments you can add to it

This makes certain early weapons actually useful in later rounds

You’ll be able to create a weapon loadout through the Gunsmith

Level progression and gun unlocks will carry over from multiplayer and Warzone

Zombies will have killstreaks

Classic Zombies perks like Juggernog and Speed Cola are coming back

Exfil mode will allow

players to get their buns out of a death zone via helicopter extraction

Sounds good! The core message here, is that Treyarch’s stab at Zombies will result in a more unified approach, bringing the game in line with the rest of Call of Duty. The Cold War heats up, on November 13.

