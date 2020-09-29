Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War zombies reveal coming this week

Ah, the days of spending hours running the circuit of Kino der Toten with your friends. Some chips on the table, bottles of whatever cooldrink was on special at Spar, and just so much disappointment when you hit round fifty only to mistime a jump and die to the ever-growing horde of undead nazis. I’ve never really taken to Call of Duty multiplayer, preferring the ridiculous fun of Zombies more than anything else. Of course, Call of Duty Zombies did eventually get ridiculously convoluted as it evolved, making me long for the days of single maps that could be run over and over again to get better. It’s been a while since I checked in with the mode but given how Black Ops: Cold War seems to be rebooting a great many aspects of the sub-franchise, here’s hoping we’ll get a proper throwback zombie mode.

We’ve known that Zombies would be included in Cold War since it has been teased in trailers already, but we don’t exactly know how the mode will play. Okay fine, we probably know exactly how it’ll play but we don’t know what Treyarch is adding to the mode or, for that matter, potentially stripping out. That will change on Wednesday 30 September as an official reveal of Cold War Zombies is set to debut and give us a better insight into what we can expect. Honestly, a remake of Kino der Toten is all I could ever ask for. It probably won’t happen, but I can dream.

If you’re wanting to tune in as the reveal drops, make sure you’re watching the Call of Duty YouTube channel at 19:00 CAT. Time to strap on the boots of that very angry marine man whose name escapes me and continues on his mission to slaughter thousands of the undead.

Last Updated: