Call of Duty: Warzone is real, includes a new Gulag mode for second chances and faster gameplay

The Battle Royal genre ain’t dead yet! Still as lucrative as ever and home to some big players, Call of Duty Black Ops IIII took a stab at the theme a while back and found great success with Blackout. While Blackout was fun, it did also feel like a game that had numerous ideas stitched together instead of organically giving players the smoothest possible Call of Duty last man standing experience.

Call of Duty: Warzone aims to change that, with a mode that is fast, furious and features some novel ideas to keep players constantly on their toes. YouTuber Chaos accidentally blew the embargo with an unlisted link for his video got spread on ResetEra, so check it out below before it’s too late!

In case you missed it, here’s a quick round-up of the cool facts for Warzone:

Free to play battle royale

Completely separate mode from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Cross-platform play confirmed

Map has been customised entirely in Warzone as opposed to Blackout’s copy and paste combination

Current modes include solo, teams of two and teams of three

Playercount caps out at 150

There is talk that this limit may be increased to 200

Warzone is designed to feel fast, with every aspect of the battle royale genre being tuned to encourage speedy play

In-game vendors will allow players to buy killstreaks and respawn tokens

In-game currency can be earned by eliminating other players

You can earn more currency by taking on bounties to eliminate specific players

Custom guns drop in loot crates

Warzone has a mode called Gulag, which throws your ass into a jail the first time you die and during certain instances of the round

From there, you enter into a 1v1 match to earn the right to revive back in the game

You can also spectate the Gulag match if your partner died with you, and use rocks to signal where his opponent is

More than one version of the Gulag

Plenty of land and air vehicles

Easter eggs everywhere

