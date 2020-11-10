Capcom almost made a Justice League fighting game in the late 90s

Fighting games in the DC Comics universe can be divided into two distinct eras: There’s NetherRealm’s (and Midway but screw it let’s not talk about that game) Injustice series which is an absolutely fantastic slobber-knocker of epic proportions, and if you dial back the clock there’s Justice League Task Force from 1995. A game that was so atrocious in its design that it baffles me how Blizzard Entertainment has a co-developer credit on it.

Anyway, there’s a heck of a gap between 1995 and 2013, with 2008 being cast into the Phantom Zone. During this time period DC’s primary competition Marvel would release its own selection of fighting games, such as Marvel Super Heroes Vs. Street Fighter, Marvel vs. Capcom and…erm, Marvel Nemesis: Rise of the Imperfects. Hoo boy what a weird time that was.

That’s not to say that ideas weren’t being floated around in those wilderness years though! Between awful Batman, Superman, and Aquaman games, Capcom was approached by DC Comics to make a new Justice League fighting game. That’s according to comic translator and former Capcom artist Katsuya Akitomo via translations from Twitter user gosokkyu .

around the late-'90's/00, DC approached Capcom about making a Justice League game; I was asked for my opinion but I was against it—first off, the power gap between DC's charas is way wider than Marvel's, and secondly, aside from Batman, DC was floundering"https://t.co/nfK97TVdL4 November 2, 2020

Brought in to give his opinion on the project, Akitomo wasn’t exactly keen on the idea due to DC’s poor sales numbers at the time for anything that wasn’t Batman-related and the power gaps between Justice League members. With Capcom also transitioning away from arcades and more towards home console game releases, Akitomo felt that pouring resources into a new IP wasn’t a sound investment.

In the end (it doesn’t even matter), Capcom passed on the project, Midway’s final fighting game hurrah would be Mortal Kombat Vs. DC Universe and NetherRealm’s Injustice would address the power gap problem in DC’s roster with the magic of performance-enhancing drugs. Remember kids, winners don’t do drugs. Unless they’re super drugs. Then they super win.

