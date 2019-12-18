Capcom has filed a new Dino Crisis trademark

Capcom’s on what I’d call a winning Disney formula binge right now: Take something from the past, rework it with fantastic visuals and engineer the classic gameplay to be good while throwing in new content and hey presto! You’ve got a winner on your hands. We’ve already seen evidence of this with Resident Evil 2 Remake and chances are that the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis will be a five STAAAAAAARRRRRRS game.

Capcom has a terrific library to dip into for remakes done right, but there’s one game in particular that has fans hot under the collar for a potential return. Dino Crisis was its name when it was first released in 1999, a tense action game that asked one question: What if Jurassic Park was properly scary? The end result was white-knuckle stuff as you had to deal with all manner of pesky Cretaceous creeps dreamed up by Shinji Mikami and his team, prehistoric beasties running amok on a devastated island in the far-off future year of 2009.

The original game was a hit, a sequel popped up a year later and even took the series to SPAAAA-ACE in 2003’s Dino Crisis. And that was it. That was the end of a franchise, ending not with a bang but a whimper. Fans have been dying to see Regina (Apologies to anyone wo actually has that name, but it is the worst name a protagonist could ever have) back in action, with glimmers of hope popping up here and there over the last decade and a half.

Here’s the latest ray of dino-sunshine, hinting at a possible something happening. Capcom has done a recent trademark filing for Dino Crisis over on the Japan side of the pond, and while that’s usually a bit of legal housekeeping to hold onto their property rights so that less than scrupulous developers don’t cease a name, there might be something happening on that front soon.

As GamesRadar reported back in October, Capcom did reveal plans to “[awaken] dormant intellectual properties,” back in a 2019 investor report. The Dino Crisis trademark application that side also included updates for Mega Man and Darkstalkers, so here’s hoping that something happens to those classic games as well. Y’know, instead of Capcom looking at yet another Darkstalkers pitch and being all “Bye Felicia”.

Last Updated: