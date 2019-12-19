Cha-La Head Cha-La! Check out the nostalgic opening cinematic for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

If you’re emotionally invested in Dragon Ball, chance are that you’re equally invested in the nostalgia of the series. After all, Dragon Ball Z was that seminal gateway into anime for many of us. I can still remember those afternoons of coming home from school, flicking on the channel and watching burly men scream at each other as they powered up and began demolishing several nations in their attacks while my dad watched on, shaking his head in disappointment.

Good times, good times.

There are those aspects of Dragon Ball which never fail to put a smile on the faces of fans, with the show existing in several formats across multiple media over the year and having some of the most distinctive signature moments ever committed to the original print manga and animation. For many a fan though, Dragon Ball’s best trademark isn’t visual…it’s audio.

Over in the west, the English dub of Dragon Ball Z would always kick off with the glorious theme of the dragon being truly rocked. In case you’ve forgotten, here’s what it sounds like:

A damn good tune, and one that deserves to be celebrated. Dragon Ball Z’s real signature tune however, is an enduring piece of pop music that has defined and shaped the series for years after it first popped up in 1989. Cha-La Head Cha-La is Dragon Ball Z’s anthem, a joyous bit of opening music that never gets old. And of course it’s the main track of next year’s Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Thanks for the link last night, Umar. Smiley faces!

I’m going to level with you guys: I still have no idea what the dude in the original song is even saying in the lyrics and I do not care. Cha-La Head Cha-La never fails to put a smile on my face, and having that track frame the opening of the next Dragon Ball Z game is just bliss for my ears. It’ll be out on January 17, encompassing Goku’s entire life throughout the saga as Earth’s greatest warrior and worst dad ever, for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

