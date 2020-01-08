Classic British video games are getting the Royal Mail stamp of approval

If there’s one thing that I miss, it’s a handwritten letter from a crisp envelope with a fresh stamp at the top. Snail mail may be a relic of the past but hot damn the idea of taking that much time to send someone a message does resonate with me. It’d probably still be a thing locally if the post office here was actually capable of delivering a letter within a span that is shorter than an actual eon, but hey evolution forced us to go towards the more electronic side of instantly shooting out messages thanks to staggering levels of incompetence on a national level.

Over in the kind of but not really United Kingdom, letters still carry weight. The Brits love them some stamps, with the time-honoured craft regularly getting special collections that make philatelists all hot under the collar. This year will see official Royal Mail stamps released that honour Britain’s magnificent contributions to video games, spanning decades and genres of cult classic and mainstream properties. Here’s the full list of games and icons who are getting a stamp of approval:

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Elite

WipEout

Lemmings

Populous

Sensible Soccer

Worms

Dizzy

Micro Machines

“The UK has been at the forefront of the video games industry for decades,” Royal Mail spokesperson Philip Parker said to The Guardian.

In the 1980s and ’90s young designers grappled with coding on the new microcomputers and set the template for the industry with iconic games. We celebrate some of their landmark creations on stamps.

As for who’ll deliver that mail that happens to be stamped with video game history? I’ve got a few ideas…

