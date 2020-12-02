Control and a bunch of other great games are coming to Xbox Game Pass

Tis the season…to further quarantine oneself from the madness of the silly season, as all hell is likely to break loose. Muay Thai matches in shopping malls with the last bottle of festive Sriracha sauce on sale, roads clogged with people on vacation, mountains filled with amateur climbers, business as usual.

For those of you planning to avoid the insanity, good news! Microsoft has a few ace offerings being added to its Game Pass service, a smattering of games that will consume your hours and finally allow you to fuse with your chair in an unholy union of fibers and butt.

The main event announcement is that Remedy Entertainment’s excellent Control is arriving on December 3, along with a number of other games. Here’s the full list:

December 3

Control (Xbox consoles and Android)

Haven (PC and Xbox consoles)

Rage 2 (Android)

Slime Ranger (Xbox consoles and Android)

Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (PC)

Yes, Your Grace (Xbox consoles, PC, and Android)

DOOM Eternal (PC)

December 4

Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (PC and Xbox consoles)

December 8

Monster Sanctuary (Xbox consoles and Android)

Call of the Sea (Xbox consoles, PC, and Android)

Starbound (PC)

December 9

Unto the End (Xbox consoles, PC)

December 10

Assetto Corsa (Xbox consoles, and Android)

Gang Beasts (Xbox consoles, and Android)

Greedfall (Xbox consoles, PC, and Android)

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Xbox consoles, and Android)

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Xbox consoles, PC, and Android)

What Microsoft giveth, it also taketh away. Here’s what’s leaving Xbox Game Pass on December 15:

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Console and PC)

Infinifactory (PC)

Metro: Last Light Redux (PC)

MudRunner (Console and PC)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (Console)

Pathologic 2 (Console and PC)

The Turing Test (Console and PC)

Ticket to Ride (Console and PC)

Untitled Goose Game (Console)

“Control is an intriguing, fascinating experience,” Geoff Dam: Fight for New York said in his review last year . “The third-person action, while slick and elegant, is perhaps a little pedestrian – but the completely bonkers story and the rewarding sense of exploration and discovery help cement Control as one of Remedy’s best games.”

Last Updated: