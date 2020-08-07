Control’s AWE expansion is coming on August 27 and it’s teasing a Remedy Connected Universe

Funny story: When I first saw news of Control’s expansion, I was heckin’ bamboozled as to how The Oldest House was adding characters like the American Nightmare Cody, Luchasaurus, Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho to the game. And then it dawned on me: It was an expansion by the name of AWE, not AEW.

…I like my dyslexic idea better.

Anyway! If you’ve been itching for a reason to hop back into Remedy’s superb action game, then here you go! As many of you expected, Control is venturing into the realm of Alan Wake, which will kick off on August 27 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. You’ll be exploring the Investigations Sector of The Oldest House, which just so happens to be infested with the same darkness that plagued the infamous author all those years ago.

To reclaim the sector, you’ll need to access the Altered World Events within it, venturing into locations such as Bright Falls. Yes, that Bright Falls. “Our team had a lot of fun with putting tons of little details around the sector for you to discover. We went for a moodier, more suspenseful approach for this expansion, so be careful,” Remedy’s Thomas Puha explained.

To help, you can use a new Service Weapon form called Surge, in essence a sticky grenade launcher, which is great for blowing stuff up. You can do a lot of that in Control as you fight the Hiss, since Surge uses up to four explosives that can be remotely detonated. And you’ll need it to fight the new enemy type, the Hiss Airborne Ranger, which can fly and attacks Jesse with a shotgun.

Remedy says that the AWE expansion will reveal that some Easter eggs seen in their games over the years, may have more substance to them. “What if there’s actually been a plan in place for over a decade on how some of our games are connected – a Remedy Connected Universe, if you will – and payoff for certain things is… down the line?,” Puha teased.

Forget about the Avengers, this may just be the most ambitious crossover in pop culture history!

