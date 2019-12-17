Corsair is buying premium controller maker Scuf

In the land before time, if you wanted a high-end controller that was more capable than the controllers that came packed with your console, you’d pay triple the going price for a standard controller for a premium model made by Scuf. That started changing as console manufacturers started making their own premium, high-end competitive controllers (like the wonderful Xbox elite controller), or licencing third parties to do the same.

They’re one of the pioneers in that market, offering things like rear paddles, trigger stops, customisable analogue sticks, on-the-fly button remapping and all sorts of other things that make controller very, very expensive indeed. There’s now an awful lot of competition in that space, but that hasn’t stopped Scuf from being a premium player in the market, and one of the more sought-after controllers by professional players.

The company has now been acquired by old-hat PC parts and accessories maker Corsair. One of the preferred suppliers in the PC builder’s toolkit, Corsair has decided to buy up Scuf, who’s pretty pleased by the new overlords.

“Over the last ten years, we’ve worked tirelessly to create the features that have made Scuf the preferred controller for the majority of top professional gamers. Controllers are the single most important connection between an individual and their game, becoming an extension of the player to maximize their performance,” said Scuf Gaming boss Duncan Ironmonger.

Last year, Corsair bought up streaming hardware king Elgato, letting the company run and manage itself. They’ll be doing the same with Scuf, who’ll continue to operate as a separate brand out of its existing offices in Atlanta in the US.

I’m not especially fond of Scuf controllers at the moment. Microsoft’s own premium Elite controller is the pinnacle of overpriced input devices right now, while on PS4 I’d favour Nacon and Astro’s work – but that’s just me. I’m far from a professional gamer, so Scuf’s enhancements are lost on me.

Last Updated: