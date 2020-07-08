COVID-19 won’t have “a big impact” on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 development

Years in the making, every tiny detail scrutinised by a legion of fans and enough hype to power a rocket to Jupiter and back meant that Final Fantasy VII Remake had some high hopes to live up to when it released earlier in the year. Hopes that it pretty much leaped over with ease, as Square Enix’s rebirth of the RPG that defined the blockbuster era of gaming was a masterpiece of heart, design and holy crap that was some unnecessary padding.

Jokes aside, Final Fantasy VII Remake is a modern-day masterpiece and one of the high notes of the year as the PlayStation 4 heads into sunset territory. It took liberties with the source material, remixing plot beats and characters to create a saga that was mostly faithful, but also opened the door to a bigger and bolder new status quo within that epic story.

Plus Jessie, Jessie’s the best and I shan’t hear any arguments against her. Part 2 is naturally in the works, but like most game projects this year it happens to be feeling the lingering effect of COVID-19 and drastic lockdown measures to contain the virus. That pandemic paradigm shift has had an influence on how Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 is being developed, but fret not! It’s nothing that Square Enix can’t handle.

“At this current time, the team is still making the next game via remote working,” producer Yoshinori Kitase said to The Guardian.

Our performance will temporarily drop below 100% efficiency because of this, but I do not think there should be a big impact in the long term. I sincerely hope that Final Fantasy 7 Remake can provide those who are forced to endure the stress of living under lockdown a moment of relief and enjoyment in these trying times.”

Further on in the interview, Kitase was also quizzed on if the remake will stray further away from Final Fantasy VII’s multiple disc-spanning story, to which the producer offered a typically cryptic response. “I am not able to tell you the answer to that now. I understand that there is a lot of speculation among the fans; that is what we wanted and we’ve really enjoyed seeing these theories and guesses of what the ending means,” Kitase said.

We wanted the fans to keep the discussion going on social media and keep their excitement high as we head towards the next game.

I’ve already got one theory: When Sephiroth mentions to Cloud that there are “Seven seconds until the end”, he’s clearly referring to the in-universe existence of that banger of a track by Youssou N’Dour and Neneh Cherry.

IT ALL MAKES SENSE!

