Crash Bandicoot 4 is confirmed to not have microtransactions

It’s a strange turn of events that developers have to publicly confirm when their games don’t have really frustrating mechanics. It used to be that microtransactions were something that needed to be announced before a game was released to halt the spread of the fire that would ultimately result, yet the practice of including in-game purchases has become such a reviled practice that developers now need to deny their inclusion to retain their player base. Such is the case with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, which was recently rumoured to include microtransactions for in-game items. Fortunately, that’s been denied by developer Toys For Bob.

We're seeing confusion about #MTX in @CrashBandicoot 4 and want to be 💎 clear: There are NO MICROTRANSACTIONS in #Crash4. As a bonus, the Totally Tubular skins are included in all digital versions of the game. — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) June 30, 2020

Rumours began circling when VG247 spotted a listing on the Microsoft Store Page which allegedly stated that the latest Crash Bandicoot game would contain “in-app purchases”, which made more than a few people a little irritated. Toys For Bob got out on social media to deny the observation, stating very bluntly on Twitter, “We’re seeing confusion about MTX in Crash Bandicoot 4 and want to be crystal clear: There are NO MICROTRANSACTIONS in Crash 4. As a bonus, the Totally Tubular skins are included in all digital versions of the game.”

The skins being referred to added further fuel to the fire as the addition of cosmetics seemed to reinforce the inclusion of in-app purchases.

Not to be a terrible cynic but it also feels worth mentioning that Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled also didn’t have microtransactions at launch; those were added in a month after the game’s release. There was no official statement very explicitly stating that they wouldn’t be included for that game, so I’m willing to give Toys For Bob the benefit of the doubt in this case.

