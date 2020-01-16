Cyberpunk 2077 delayed to September 17

They say that good things come in threes, and so does bad news apparently. Hot off the heels of Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Marvel’s Avengers being delayed, CD Projekt Red confirmed today that Cyberpunk 2077 won’t make its original April release date either. Due for a drop on April 16, Cyberpunk 2077 will now be released on September 17. Cyberpunk 2077 won’t make the April release window and we’re moving the launch date to September 17, 200,” CD Projekt Red tweeted.

We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done. Night City is massive – full of stories, content and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect

A bummer for sure, but if there’s one studio that has earned enough goodwill from gamers around the world its CD Projekt Red. At the very least, April still looks amazing thanks to remakes for Resident Evil and Final Fantasy 7. Also if you’re looking to vent your anger, we suggest blaming Devolver Digital.

