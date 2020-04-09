Cyberpunk 2077 has a gang dedicated to protecting sex workers

Living beneath a steel sky in a world where the only way to move up the social ladder may be to pay a literal arm and a leg for a few cybernetic enhancements, must make for some truly bizarre stories for even the most nondescript non-playable character within the world of Cyberpunk 2077. Within that world, there are renegades and infamous figures, cutthroat corporations and underground gangs who all exist to further their own agenda.
Here’s a new one that you might not have heard about! The Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account dropped a new nugget of world-building lore recently, detailing one of the new game factions that you’ll run across. Within Night City the oldest profession in the world still operates with what I can only imagine must be some freaky enhancements.
Prostitution is still a lucrative business, but that’s a job that carries with it a significant amount of risk. One such sad case was Elizabeth “Lizzie” Borden, a strip club owner and former prostitute who made certain that her workers were always fairly treated and protected. Borden was murdered in 2076, with her death resulting in the Mox gang establishing themselves and carrying on her work as they continued to protect Night City’s working girls and lads:
So…they’re basically a gang of pimps, right? As a quick reminder, here’s a list of the other prominent factions in Cyberpunk 2077:
- Voodoo Boys – Your go-to gang for drugs, magic and rituals in the Pacifica district
- Maelstrom – Found in the port section of Night City, having lost most of their power after the Inquisitors cracked down on them
- Animals – Gym rats and enhancement junkies who never skip leg day
- Valentinos – Self-styled Lotharios focused only on seducing women who they consider to be beautiful
- Nomads – Thieves with no home to call their own after the corporations moved in and demolished their houses
- Tyger’s Claw – Forsaking cybernetic enhancements, this gang focuses on the glory and weapons of the past
Cyberpunk 2077 is still on track for a September release for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.
Last Updated: April 9, 2020