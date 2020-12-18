Cyberpunk 2077 has been pulled from the PlayStation Store, Sony offers full refunds

You buy a video game that has a premium price attached to it, you find out that those damn bastard shills at Critical Hit lied to you as the game is nothing like the hype led you to believe, and you shake your fist at the heavens for once again falling victim to launch day FOMO. In most cases, and especially with AAA gaming, you’re boned.

You’re stuck with a product, a nebulous timeframe from developers promising a few fixes and very little recourse for a refund. It’s a tale as old as time, one we’ve seen play out many times in the past. But in an unprecedented move to end the gaming year on, Sony has reversed course on Cyberpunk 2077’s rocky launch, pulling it from the PlayStation Store and offering users a refund. Here’s the statement from Sony on the matter:

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice. Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution.

CD Projekt Red also issued a short statement, saying that the decision to take Cyberpunk 2077 down was a mutual decision:

Gamers can still buy physical versions of the game in retail and mail order stores. All copies, whether digital or physical, will continue to receive support and updates from the company.

This comes after Cyberpunk 2077’s turbulent debut on PlayStation consoles. While the game runs mostly fine on PlayStation 5 and only crashes when you do a complicated action such as aiming your gun (three times in a single hour last night, I crap thee not), on PlayStation 4 it’s a borderline unplayable experience that doesn’t just look like a PS3 relic, but performs horribly as well. You’d get a higher frame-rate trying to run Gears 5 on a Voodoo 2500 graphics accelerator card.

For many gamers, it’s the straw that broke the camel’s back, a single bright spot in a dismal year now tarnished by a product that was in no way at all ready for a console launch. There’s no doubt that CD Projekt Red can fix Cyberpunk 2077 now that the launch window has cleared, but it’s reputation as one of the last good guys in AAA video game development may just be irreparable at this point.

