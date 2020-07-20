Cyberpunk 2077 will allow you to tackle challenging no-kill runs

If I had to do a push-up for every single NPC I’ve slain in a video game over the last decade, I’d have biceps so massive that I could headlock a nearby quasar and give it the mother of all cosmic noogies. That’s the raw horrible appeal of video games: Literally getting away with murder and not being held accountable for actions that would otherwise land you in a Hague war crimes court.

For those players looking to get more benevolent kicks, there are those games that offer a no-kill challenge. Just remember, Deus Ex: Human Revolution isn’t one of them. Cyberpunk 2077 on the other hand, does have a non-lethal approach to dealing with cyber-aggression and other cyber-stuff. Speaking to Polish website Spider’s Web (Cheers VG247), Cyberpunk 2077 lead quest designer Pawel Sasko detailed how players will be able to adopt a path of least resistance that would make the cyber ghost of John Lennon proud.

“All the most important choices in the game, all bosses and elite opponents – there is always a way to go without killing anyone,” said Sasko.

Sometimes aggression and fighting with an opponent is something that can not be avoided. It is not that you have to take someone’s legs, arms, but it is also not so that you can completely avoid the fight – but you are able to fight in such a way that you only neutralize your opponents and thus pass the game.

Such tools are present within the world of Cyberpunk 2077, where you can invest in methods that allow you to gently brain damage foes into a non-violent coma instead of plugging a USBullet into their noggins. Hacking, non-lethal tools and elements such as the recently revealed Braindance mechanic where you can see a few steps ahead as you relive the lives of Night City’s criminal element, will probably help you tackle a no-kill run come November.

You don’t even need to stick to the golden path to achieve that win, as Cyberpunk 2077 will give the freedom to deviate from the main plot if you so choose. “We built the Cyberpunk structure based on the conclusions we drew from The Witcher 3,” said Sasko.

The Witcher had the main stem of history and side threads departing from it, and this was our main structure, which we call the ear. So in Cyberpunk’s structure we have this wheat spike, which serves as its center, the main storyline with different subplots surrounding it, which can be triggered in various ways. Those subplots allow us to do something that we have never done before – they change the main plot of the game and they are doing that in such a way that you may not even finish the main plot, but still finish the game and get a completely different epilogue than the player with a different lifepath who made different choices, met different characters and formed relationships with them.

Only a few more months until November 19. Cyber-Heaven help any game looking to go toe to toe with Cyberpunk 2077 that week.

