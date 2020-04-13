Are you concerned that your gaming habit of spending every single waking hour playing the newest game on the block will result in you burning your way through Cyberpunk 2077 when it arrives? Fear not, individual who shuns the light and has thumbs mighty enough to wrestle a tall oak tree into submission!

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red latest Polish Q&A session touched on the theme of DLC, a topic where the studio revealed that they wouldn’t be deviating too much from the template set by The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt when it came down to extra content that will be rolled out in the weeks and months to come after the hotly-anticipated cybernetic sandbox arrives in September.

CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński said that Cyberpunk 2077 will have “no less DLC than The Witcher 3 had” (Cheers Games Radar), with said DLC being announced in “a similar scenario to The Witcher 3”. All that, and plans for multiplayer extensions to the base game on top of that. The Witcher 3 cemented its status a couple of years ago for not only being a superb game from start to finish but for injecting expansive campaigns into the mix with the addition of the Blood & Wine and Hearts of Stone.

Two meaty story expansions which upped the quality ante and were pretty well received back then. Just like a ban on Karen’s disgusting tuna lunches being stored in the office fridge. CD Projekt Red has revealed in previous interviews that Cyberpunk 2077 is being treated as a AAA project that’ll have a healthy lifespan beyond the initial euphoria of launch week, and if the benchmark for this ambitious project is one that was set by The Witcher 3 then bring it on. Especially if said DLC has more Keanu in it.

