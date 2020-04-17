Cyberpunk thriller Observer is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Be honest: How many of you read that headline and thought I was talking about that Cyberpunk? Ha! Not yet chums! What is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X though is a game which lovingly refers to itself as a “Cyberpunk thriller”. Seriously, this was on the actual email I got, so technically I can escape dickbait jail on this one.

Jokes aside, Observer does have some proper pedigree behind its development (and is properly good according to Kervyn). It’s currently being developed by Bloober Team, the chaps who were responsible for the delightful Layers of Fear. That game was pure psychological horror set in ye olde times, and now the team is ready to bend a few minds once again with a shinier version of their other hit game, Observer. Only this time, with NEXT-GEN MONDO ULTIMATE VISUALS! Or as much power as they’re capable of extracting from the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Here’s the trailer for Observer, which Bloober Games says ups the ante in terms of gameplay, visuals and story. TRUE NEXT-GEN THRILLER POWER!

Get a first look at some of the new features in Observer: System Redux! One of the scariest cyberpunk stories has been rebuilt and augmented for the next generation. Veteran Observers can dive deeper into this dystopian reality thanks to expanded gameplay and brand-new story content, while newcomers will get the chance to experience this cyberpunk thriller in all its chilling next-gen glory. Considered one of the scariest games currently available, and one the best cyberpunk games coming to next-generation consoles, System Redux is the definitive vision of this thriller tale, coming for the 2020 holiday season.

It’s a bittersweet port, as Observer featured the iconic gravelly voice of none other than Rutger Hauer of Blade Runner fame and that really damn good Merlin mini-series from ages ago, when it was originally released in 2017. Hauer sadly passed away last year at the age of 75, but at least he’ll live on in 4K splendour when Observer arrives on next-gen systems.

