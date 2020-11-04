Days Gone is getting a dynamic 4K and 60FPS upgrade on PS5

Surprise! Another game has announced that it’ll be hitting 4K 60FPS visuals on a next-gen console. I know, sit down, this is news that you definitely haven’t heard before. I’m oddly excited for this entry though which will be in “dynamic” 4K and up to 60FPS, as Days Gone has been on my radar for a while, but I’ve been too busy and broke to grab it since it released last year.

Thanks to all the shill cash I just received from Sony though, I can talk more about it as it’ll be part of the offerings in the PlayStation Plus Collection, Sony’s quick stab at establishing its own Game Pass system for when the PlayStation 5 launches. Developer Bend Studios also confirmed that save games will transfer from PS4 to PS5, which will allow you to pick up right from where you left off.

If you're taking a ride on the Broken Road for the first time, or finishing up NG+, here's what you can expect when you boot up #DaysGone on the #PS5:



📺 Up to 60FPS w/ Dynamic 4K

💾 Save Transfers from PS4 to PS5 pic.twitter.com/qP2ugQO4hc — Bend Studio #DaysGone (@BendStudio) November 3, 2020

Which I assume is hopping onto your motorcycle, flipping an entire horde of infected a glorious middle finger and then twisting the throttle with maximum YOLO force. Just me? Alright then. Days Gone received mostly tepid reviews on launch, as many critics noted that the tale of former outlaw biker and now post-apocalyptic bounty hunter Deacon St. John just wasn’t that interesting to actually play.

The premise was solid, the world was dangerously brilliant, and everyone was a bastard. The pieces just didn’t click together though, as Alessandro noted in his review:

When you take all of Days Gone’s faults into consideration, it’s difficult to overlook them as a collective to see through to the undeniable moments of endearment and sparse but compelling missions and set-pieces. It’s an overly long story that could benefit from a trimming of fat from the bulk of its predictable tale, as its poor pacing struggles to inject variety into its repetitive mission objectives. But in amongst that it finds charm in its two lead characters and excitement in its third-person action, which is accentuated brilliantly by reactive undead enemies that can be used in creative ways while also posing a suspenseful threat. Days Gone is never a smooth ride, and its wide-open roads don’t always lead you to satisfying destinations.

That was more than a year ago, so I’m keen to see just how Bend Studio has transformed the game since then, as well as to experience it with that luscious new upgrade.

