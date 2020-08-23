DC FanDome: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League reveals its first trailer

Its been five years since Rocksteady Studios unleashed the ultimate dark knight simulator on the world, Batman: Arkham Knight. Minus a brief jaunt back to Gotham in an effort to help sell PlayStation VR headsets, the British studio has been dead quiet on the development front since then. With secrets locked up tighter than a forgotten Batman villain in Arkham Asylum, the world has been waiting to find out just what the developer has up its sleeves next.

Not straying too far from the DC Universe, Rocksteady has swapped moral compasses for a different breed of comic book icons. Rebellious criminals, irredeemable mercenaries and manipulative psychopaths who have been tasked with achieving the impossible: Taking out the Justice League. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the name of the game, and while the title may be a bit of a mouthful, wait until you see it in action!

The creators of the Batman: Arkham series are back with a brand new action-adventure shooter. The most dangerous villains in the DC Universe have been forced to team up and take on a new mission: Kill the Justice League. Create Chaos in Metropolis. You are the Suicide Squad.

According to game director Sefton Hill, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be a continuation of the Arkhamverse. Gameplay allows for up to four players in co-op, or with AI bots depending on how many pals you can get to join you. It’s going to be a long wait though, as the game will only be out in 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

