Dead Space Set to Fly Among the Stars Once More

Isaac Clarke’s RIG will be getting a fresh coat of paint! It was announced at the EA Play Live event that a remake of the classic “sci-fi survival horror game”, Dead Space, is under development with Motive Studios, the team who recently gave us Star Wars: Squadrons. According to EA’s press release, “Dead Space is being developed exclusively for next generation consoles and PC, raising the level of horror and immersion to unprecedented heights for the franchise through stunning visuals, audio and controls powered by the Frostbite game engine”, so expect it to look pretty in a gloomy and dark kind of way.



They go on to state that “fans will experience an improved story, characters, gameplay mechanics and more as they fight to survive a living nightmare aboard the desolate mining starship, the USG Ishimura, all while uncovering the dreadful mystery of what happened to the slaughtered crew and ship”.



The last Dead Space game was released in 2013, garnering generally favourable reviews. When the original studio, Visceral Games, was dissolved and merged into EA Vancouver and EA Montreal, the franchise went quiet. I personally played all the games in the series when they were originally released, so I can say, straight out, it was a terrifyingly glorious and gory game, where mastering gratifying and strategic dismemberment was key to surviving the onslaught of necromorphs.



With the release of a remake of the first game, one would hope that the other games in the series will also receive the same love, and maybe, if the stars align, we may get a Dead Space 4 in the distant future, considering the 3rd game, Dead Space 3, did leave the player hanging a bit.



A release date was not announced.

