Destiny 2 weekly bounties are being replaced with Seasonal Challenges next month

Destiny 2’s latest season kicks off in a few days, and as the current Season of the Hunt draws to a close, Bungie is looking to shake the game and its activities up. The usual grind in Destiny 2 is a relatively simple one” You’ll log in, try to ignore that you made a terrible decision to main as a Warlock, and grab some bounties.

There’s no shortage of bounties available from vendors, and you’ll be able to choose between daily and weekly to-shoot lists that take you all over the solar system. Complete the tasks, bank some experience points, get rewards. This grind drives the Destiny 2 experience for owners of the season pass, unlocking plenty of rewards along the way and maximizing XP gains.

For the next season, Bungie detailed how its weekly bounty system is being retired in favour of Seasonal Challenges. New challenges will be unlocked during a season, adding more variety to the objectives that need to be completed, and featuring a much longer expiry date overall. Seasonal Challenges will last for the duration of a season, so if you skip a week or two you won’t have to worry about missing out on earning your rewards. Here’s a breakdown on the system according to Bungie:

Every week, for the first 10 weeks of a Season, between 3 and 10 new Challenges appear automatically for players.

Some of the Challenges deal with the Seasonal content.

Others push players to complete strikes, Gambit, and the Crucible, or to focus on non-activity focused Destiny rituals, like gaining Power, unlocking Seasonal Artifact mods, or improving guns and armor.

These Challenges can only be completed once per account, but once they become available, these Challenges can be completed at any time before the end of the Season, and do not need to be started or picked up from a vendor.

As an example, if a player doesn’t play for weeks 2 through 4, they can return on week 5 and have all of those Challenges waiting for them!

Completing each Challenge awards XP, contributing to your Season Pass ranks.

Other rewards could be Bright Dust, Seasonal currency, or other interesting items!

As for what the challenges are? They’re range greatly in scope, and could be anything from defeating Primeval Envoys in Gambit, completing a Grandmaster Nightfall strike or gaining Valor in the Crucible. The harder or longer the Challenge is, the more experience it rewards. Daily and repeatable bounties will still be available if you prefer an old-fashioned grind, while any Challenge that rewards unique or Seasonal items (currencies, lore books, Seasonal weapons, etc.) – can be completed as long as the Seasonal activity is in the game but you won’t receive XP from it.

A number of other changes are also coming in the next season, albeit with an eye on fine-tuning. Breech grenade launchers, rocket launchers, and fusion rifles are all receiving a buff, while swords and sniper rifles will be nerfed in the weeks to come. Lastly, don’t expect to get too romantic in February as Crimson Days, Destiny 2’s take on Valentine’s Day, is getting the boot in 2021.

According to Bungie, its 2v2 Crucible mode hasn’t been up to snuff as of late, and so the deadly tango event is being shoved into the content vault until its overall quality can be improved.

