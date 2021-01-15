Destiny 2: Where is Xur (and whats he got for sale?) – January 15 2021

It’s Friday! It’s just past 7 on the PM and it’s time to hunt for everybody’s favourite Agent of the Nine. Y’know, that Xur fella what sells the best guns and armour in Destiny 2. Destiny 2: Forsaken has restored Xur back to his mysterious roots, as the dealer of Exotic gear is now waiting to be discovered when he arrives every Friday. Is he on Nessus? Hanging around the EDZ, or gallivanting around the Tangled Shore? That’s the answer to the question that people want to know.

There are still those who are willing to get up at the crack of dusk and boot up their console to find him for you. People who’ll risk digital life and limb to let you know if Xur is selling a treasure or rubbish. I just so happen to be one of those people. Maybe you’re stuck at work and can only log in later tonight. In that case: Where is Xur?

This week you can find Xur in The Tower. Here’s what he has for sale:

ACD/0 Feedback Fence – Exotic Titan gauntlets

– Exotic Titan gauntlets Oathkeeper – Exotic Hunter gauntlets

– Exotic Hunter gauntlets The Stag – Exotic Warlock helmet

– Exotic Warlock helmet Arbalest – Exotic linear fusion rifle

For the uninitiated, Xur has been around since the beginning of Destiny. He’s the guy you go to, when you want to get your hands on some fine Exotic arms and armour, as well as some nifty consumables. Now popping up from 7PM CAT, Xur hangs around until Monday. Destiny 1 saw Xur accept Strange Coins as his currency of choice, although he’ll be trading for Legendary Shards this time around. Shards which can be obtained by dismantling Legendary and Exotic gear in case you’re short on them.

You used to be able to pay a visit to Spider in the Tangled Shore and obtain the rare currency from him, but as of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, he no longer offers Legendary Shards.

