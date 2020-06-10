Destiny 2’s Beyond Light expansion has the most okay of collector’s editions

Ok

A new era begins for Destiny 2 in September, as it always does. Something prefixed with a “The” is coming to destroy many other “The” prefixed locations in the solar system, and the only thing that can stop interdimensional gods and vague scientific concepts from running amok is you. That, and a whole lot of bullets as Bungie applies an American solution to the latest interstellar dilemma on the hands of Guardians. INDEED!

Anyway, with a new Destiny 2 expansion comes a new selection of options that you can throw money at. You’ve got your usual guilt-laden vanilla edition available, you’re egged on to buy the more deluxe version which is same same but different but same, and then there’s the collector’s edition. Which features an odd assortment of trinkets:

Beyond Light Digital Deluxe Edition (digital code only)

Die-Cast Splinter of Darkness Replica with lights

Europa Explorer’s Bag

Europa Exploration Canteen

Mysterious Logbook

Plus other discoveries from Europa

Yes, that’s an actual canteen, which can hold all manner of Exotic liquids. Like enough Listerine mouth wash that you can then down and trip balls over while keeping your gums healthy. The bag is rather nice as well! In addition to that, Bungie will also have something stranger to offer. A Stranger Edition to be precise, that throws in a little statue of the enigmatic Exo Stranger from the first game for a few dollars more and looks perfectly okay:

Other than that, here’s the flavour list of what Beyond Light is offering players who hop back into the space sandbox hobby:

A new power is born out of the ancient Pyramid ship above Europa, and a dark empire has risen beneath. In the Destiny 2: Beyond Light expansion, Guardians will explore a changed universe, with a new destination, new adventures, and even new powers to explore.

Explore Europa

In Beyond Light, Guardians will be called to a new destination: Jupiter’s frozen moon of Europa. Brave the unrelenting glacial frontier, infiltrate the Golden Age Braytech facility, and uncover the secrets that lie deep under the ancient ice.

Wield the Darkness

As a new threat emerges, so too does a mysterious new power – Stasis. Rooted in Darkness, Guardians will wield this new elemental power alongside Arc, Solar, and Void to summon epic supers and control the battlefield. Titans, Warlocks and Hunters will each use Stasis in a different way. More details on Stasis to come later this summer.

A New Raid

Below the frozen tundra of Europa lies the Deep Stone Crypt. For decades it has remained dormant. Guardians will test their skill and teamwork in this brand new six-person raid, where glorious rewards await.

The Rise of Eramis

The splintered houses of the Fallen have rallied and built their new empire on Europa, united under the banner of the Fallen Kell of Darkness, Eramis. Abandoned by the Traveler and left by the Light, Eramis is on her own journey into the Darkness, and towards a collision course with Guardians.

I always find postings for collector’s editions fascinating, just to see what studios and publishers deem to be worth advertising to their fanbase, what they perceive to be actual value. Most collector’s editions these days don’t feel especially valuable, with few of them offering physical content that adds a little something extra to the game that they’re based on. The one above? It’s nice, but hardly the package that I’d pay extra for.

Last Updated: