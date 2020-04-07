Disco Elysium is coming to the Nintendo Switch

We waxed lyrical last year about just how dang good Disco Elysium was to play. An RPG where you stepped into the gumshoes of a washed out detective and then bolstered their skillset with strangely-specific mental conditions, Disco Elysium wasn’t just good to play but a bit of a looker as well. Right now, you can grab it on PC, PS4 or Xbox One. Not Nintendo Switch, no sir the best platform under the sun hasn’t been graced by developer ZA/UM’s masterpiece…yet.

Over on the BBC 5live’s ‘Game On’ podcast via Games Radar, Disco Elysium art director Aleksander Rostov let slip that he was busy toiling away on the design documents needed to shift the uber-popular mystery game over to Nintendo Switch, jokingly replying to host Adam Rosser that the interview was eating up valuable porting time:

This interview is, at this very moment, interrupting me from writing up design documentation for the user interface and input systems for the Switch port.

Well there you have it. Proof that Disco Elysium is bringing its triple-BAFTA award winning experience to Nintendo’s best console. Disco Elysium is weird, left turns are constantly taken and there’s nothing else like it on the market in case you’re in the mood for a very text-heavy sleuth ‘em up game. Which should find a perfect home on the Switch when it eventually arrives.

