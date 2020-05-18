Disney pulled the plug on Club Penguin Online after it became home to explicitly sexual content

Penguins are bastards. I say this from experience, having been literally attacked by a mob of hungry penguins when I was a child and that right there is my supervillain origin story. Attacked by penguins, swore revenge on their kind and absolutely refused to give Happy Feet or Surfs Up the time of day. I even hate the damn penguins from Madagascar.

Anyway, penguin hatred aside, there’s still plenty of people who love the aquatic feathered fiends, especially those of the Club Penguin Online variety. The original version of Club Penguin online actually closed its doors in 2017, which then resulted in clone versions of the social hub popping up online. Comunities were reborn, penguin fanatics once again had a place to visit and nothing could possibly go wrong. NOTHING AT ALL.

The social game has been a getaway for kids and teenagers in recent years, but it has also managed to attract the worst of the internet, creating a wretched hive of scum and villainy in the process whose content is no longer moderated by dedicated admin or filters designed to weed out their racist and explicitly sexual messaging.

According to a recent report by the BBC (via VG247) which uncovered rampant “penguin e-sex” explicit messaging, Disney has decided to wield its mightiest weapon, a Digital Millennium Copyright Act takedown notice, to finally kill Club Penguin Online for good. With over 8 million users, that’s going to make for a lot of sad penguins and sex predators. “Child safety is a top priority for the Walt Disney Company and we are appalled by the allegations of criminal activity and abhorrent behaviour on this unauthorised website that is illegally using the Club Penguin brand and characters for its own purposes,” Disney said to the BBC in a statement of pure damage control.

We continue to enforce our rights against this, and other, unauthorised uses of the Club Penguin game.

Club Penguin addressed that it was indeed the end of their world (world serves its own needs, listen to your heart bleed) in a now-deleted blog post, confirming its closure in May. “If anyone does try to revive the game, it’ll be extremely difficult now as you’ll have to worry about Disney, and in all honestly, it isn’t worth it,” said the site statement.

