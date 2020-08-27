DOOM Eternal at 1000 fps required some seriously cool hardware

Ludicrous frame-rates in video games are like mountains: The only reason why you want to climb one, is because it’s there. If you’re looking to boast about numbers these days, it’s not too difficult to get a game running at 60 frames per second or higher. We’ve seen 120FPS become a new benchmark, while the current Everest of 240 fps is achievable if you don’t mind shelling out silly amounts of cash to do so.

So imagine the hardware you’d need then, to reach 1000FPS in a game.

Id’s lead engine programmer mentioned earlier this year that id Tech 7 powering DOOM Eternal would be capable of running the game at that insane benchmark. The caveat here, was that no PC on the planet had the necessary hardware to do so without erupting into a fiery mess of burnt-out motherboard circuits and regret. Save for one overclocker, who was ready to take on the challenge.

Polish hardware retailer x-kom realised that the only way to render hell itself at 1,000 frames per second, was with a bucket of liquid nitrogen that had to literally be poured into the PC to prevent it from fatally overheating. Apparently pouring a dangerous liquid which has a room temperature of -196 degrees Celsius will do the trick. Also the dude who didn’t do this didn’t bother to even wear gloves, because he was already prepared to die when he tackled this experiment.

In case you’re wondering, here’s what his PC rig comprised when he took on the 1000 fps challenge:

CPU: Intel Core i7 9700K @ 6.6GHz

Intel Core i7 9700K @ 6.6GHz Motherboard: ASUS Maximus XI APEX

ASUS Maximus XI APEX GPU: ASUS RTX2080Ti Strix @ 2.4GHz

ASUS RTX2080Ti Strix @ 2.4GHz RAM: HyperX Predator 4000MHz CL19 2x8GB

HyperX Predator 4000MHz CL19 2x8GB Drive: Samsung 512GB M.2 NVMe Evo Plus

Samsung 512GB M.2 NVMe Evo Plus Power: Be Quiet 1200W Straight Power

Now let’s see if we can run DOOM Eternal at 2000 frames per second from the cold heart of the Arctic before global warming cocks up that benchmark.

Last Updated: