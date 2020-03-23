Dragon Ball Kakarot’s first story DLC introduces the God of Destruction

Dragon Ball Kakarot is pretty much interactive anime junk food for the soul, and that’s a good thing. It’s a rip-roaring journey not only through a saga that has been retold over 9000 times in previous games but one that hits the dopamine-pumping sectors of your brain with a perfectly executed special beam cannon attack. It’s a colourful game, it plays fantastically and being able to absolutely wreck the ever-loving crap out of enemies who previously gave you a hard time helps sell the power fantasy.

Currently, Dragon Ball Kakarot takes place from the beginning of the Saiyan Saga that Dragon Ball Z started with, works its way through Namek Saga, spends some good time with the Android and Perfect Cell storylines and then completely robs Gohan of his potential in the Majin Buu saga that ends with a homicidal piece of chewing gum eating a massive Spirit Bomb attack as Goku steals the show.

So what’s next for Dragon Ball Kakarot, a game which still owes its fans some DLC content? Something Super, thanks for asking!

Bandai Namco has officially confirmed that the God of Destruction arc wherein players faced off against the almighty Beerus will be coming sometime in the Northern hemisphere Spring season (between right now and the end of May), bringing with it not only the best Dragon Ball character but also Goku’s first transformation on the way towards godhood. Here’s a few screens and official details on that:

Bringing characters and transformations from Dragon Ball Super, this DLC will allow the fans to reach the Super Saiyan God transformation through a training against Whis, in order to face Beerus in an exclusive Boss Battle Episode. This content can be accessed anytime during the player’s game experience, and it will allow them to use their newly acquired Super Saiyan God transformation during the main storyline! The “A New Power Awakens – Part 1” DLC will be available only through the Season Pass in Spring 2020, or to be purchased along with “A New Power Awakens – Part 2” releasing later this year. As part of the Ultimate Edition, the Music Compilation Pack will also be released in Spring 2020 and will include the following titles:

Makafushigi Adventure!

Romantic Ageruyo

We Gotta Power

Detekoi Tobikiri Zenkai Power

Bokutachi ha Tenshi Datta

Dragon Soul

Unmeino hi ~Tamashii vs Tamashii~

Dragon Ball Z BGM (TV)

Kaibutsu Frizea vs. Densetsu no Super Saiyans

Yappari Saikyo Son Goku!! (We Gotta Power)

Solid State Scouter

There’s a ton of great content to mine from Dragon Ball Super, which also includes the Resurrection of F saga that saw the return of Frieza and the debut of Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (Which was renamed to Super Saiyan Blue mercifully), the Goku Black arc and yes even the Universal Survival storyline. If Bandai Namco is already dipping into this pool of content, then chances are that Dragon Ball Kakarot is a done in one game, a project which won’t see a sequel at all.

Still, it’s a hell of a game and it was a terrific kick-off for 2020 before all that other disaster struck the global scene.

Last Updated: