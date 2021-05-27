Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, Dragon Quest III Remake and more announced by Square Enix

Square Enix has officially announced that the next entry in the mainline Dragon Quest series is titled Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate. Revealed this morning during a Dragon Quest-specific livestream, creator of the franchise Yuji Horii confirmed that the game will launch worldwide alongside the Japanese version; for most Dragon Quest games, Japan is usually blessed with the game a few months before it comes to the rest of the world. Makes sense given how huge Dragon Quest is in Japan. That won’t be the case for The Flames of Fate as Horii also teased a few changes to the combat system which has remained true to its traditional roots for decades now. Beyond those nuggets and a logo, we know nothing else of the game just yet.

The other major announcement to come from the presentation is a remake of Dragon Quest III. Considered to be the best game in the franchise by many, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake features a style reminiscent of another Square Enix RPG, Octopath Traveller. Players will control 2D sprites moving through a 3D world and based on the brief snippet of gameplay, everything else seems like a standard Dragon Quest affair. No release date or consoles were confirmed but Horii hinted that there may be plans to remake both Dragon Quest I and II in the future…

As for the rest of the showcase, fans can expect a healthy dose of spin-offs too. Dragon Quest Treasures will feature Erik and his sister Mia as they travel the world looking for treasure. Dragon Quest Keshikeshi is a free-to-play mobile game that looks… like a free-to-play mobile game and lastly a new expansion for Dragon Quest X, the Japan-only MMO. Never fear though, the West can soon join in the fun with Dragon Quest X… Offline. This version of the MMO doesn’t require an internet connection and certainly feels like the weirdest thing announced by Square Enix. An offline MMO. Isn’t that just an RPG?

