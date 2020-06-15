EA drops more teases for Star Wars: Squadrons ahead of tomorrow’s official reveal

We’re…(checks Wikipedia)…this many years into EA’s monopoly on making Star Wars games and while things are slowly and finally getting better, I can’t believe it has taken this long for someone at the company to realise that the gaming industry has been in dire need of a new dedicated starfighter game set in that particular stretch of the very far away galaxy.

A genre that is finally making a comeback thanks to the likes of Everspace 2, Elite: Dangerous and Star Citizen hahahaha I can’t type that last one with a straight face. If there’s a galaxy out there just waiting to be littered with the debris of rebels spaceships and Imperial cruisers, it’s a Star Wars one. And said cosmic littering is around the corner, as EA’s preparing to properly reveal Star Wars: Squadrons this week.

Leaked ahead of schedule last week on the Xbox store, EA took to Twitter with a better tease for the game, which features images decked out with the legends of “Pilots wanted” and “Remember why we fly”. Take a gander!

Pilots Wanted. Tune in tomorrow at 4pm for the reveal: https://t.co/lNhydGz6A5 pic.twitter.com/VkmSJwKLXO — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) June 14, 2020

“Remember why we fly." Join the official premiere of #StarWarsSquadrons this Monday at 8:00 AM Pacific: https://t.co/EeJWzgPTOe pic.twitter.com/B41WhUml9x June 13, 2020

Well alright then! I’m curious to see how the game operates, as the closest taste we’ve had to a modern-day revival of Rogue Squadron has been the Battlefront II mode of Starfighter Assault. That arena was a sight to behold, epic in multiplayer scale and surprisingly fun. If it was the petri dish for what EA had planned for Squadrons, then I’m ready to finally chuck my boxed copy of Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter into the bin and move on forward into the future.

Star Wars at its best has always been encapsulated by tense dogfights and interstellar aerial anarchy, with games such as Rogue Squadron, TIE Fighter Assault and Star Wars: Starfighter being great examples.Whatever it is that EA has planned, you’ll be able to see it in action during their dedicated Not-E3 livestream, provided you feel like getting up at 1AM to do so (Americans get a far more palatable timezone hour of 8AM PST/11AM EST to watch it).

I’ll do so in the morning because it’s A) winter and I’m freezing my nipples off and B) I’m not sitting through a FIFA presentation again in the dead of night. This is Lazy Git, clear for landing into my toasty warm bed.

