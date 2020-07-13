EA Sports UFC 4 is out this August and it has an actual Bloodsport Kumite arena

Sports! EA’s UFC series has done alright for itself over the years, pioneering the digital pugilism of the Ultimate Fighting Championship across multiple games. It’s nowhere near as good as wrasslin’ mind you, due to it having a distinct lack of Five-Star shooting presses, story angles about undead wild west morticians looking to keep their winning streak alive at an annual showdown and a complete disregard for abandoning the rules so that people can see three stages of hell Armageddon matches. Nice gloves, wimp.

Before my head gets caved in by a legion of Monster energy drink guzzling bros flaunting the peacock colours of Ed Hardy clothing and going on about some soldier guy, here’s a look at the next game in the series, EA Sports UFC 4:

This year’s version includes Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya and UFC welterweight contender Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal on the cover, two brawlers who could probably turn me into a human pretzel with their big toe. One of the big changes this year is that UFC 4 will feature a more relaxed control scheme, after fans complained that previous games required your fingers to be yoga masters just so that you could pull off something as simple as a headlock.

You’ll now be able to use the face buttons for strikes, clinches and takedowns, with the attacks being more damaging the harder you press those keys. For grappling, players will focus on the left analogue stick and its new series of commands: Push up to get up, push left to engage in a submission, push right to mount your opponent and then you can start treating their head like a slap-happy side of meat. Overall, expect the transition between moves to be more fluid and simple.

For the right stick, there’ll be two new submission games that you wiggle that control in, with developer EA Vancouver being inspired by wrestling games for this feature and abandoning the “Break walls” of previous UFC games. Career mode has also been spruced up, with EA Vancouver aiming to make the mode less repetitive and feature greater options for customising your striker as you work your way up the match card.

EA Sports UFC 4 currently has a release date of August 14 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, although there’s no official word yet on when it’ll deliver a one-two transition to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. There’s no mention of Fight Island either, but the game does have the next best thing: A bloodsport arena that looks like the perfect venue for a 1980s Jean Claude Van Damme action flick.

KUMITE! KUMITE! KUMITE! KUMITE! KUMITE!

