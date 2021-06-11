Elden Ring finally gets a new trailer and a January 21 release date

Finally, Elden Ring is more than just a single CGI trailer. Because right now, it’s a game with two trailers to its name! Revealed at last night’s Summer Game Fest kick-off show, developer FromSoftware has lifted the lid on the game after keeping dead quiet about it for the last two years. Not only did the new trailer show a healthy amount of in-engine footage, but also the biggest surprise of the night: A release date of January 21 for 2022. Thanks, Ryan Reynolds.

Compared to previous Dark Souls or Bloodborne games, Elden Rings appears to have a more dynamic sense of combat, leaning hard into its fantasy setting to deliver agile attacks with big damage-dealing finishers using steel, sorcery, and gadgets. Not too dissimilar to Sekiro, Elden Ring still has some of the Souls-like DNA in it as the trailer showed off a number of massive bosses that players will have to chop down to size.

What you may not know: Miyazaki-san and From wanted to place it at the end of the show as a reward for fans who watched the whole event, and to use the anticipation to lift up/elevate all games throughout the showcase. A true class act. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 10, 2021

Mounted combat also looks like it’ll be part of the package, handy for a game that has a more open design to its world. “Elden Ring features vast fantastical landscapes and shadowy, complex dungeons that are connected seamlessly,” the game’s blurb reads.

Traverse the breathtaking world on foot or on horseback, alone or online with other players, and fully immerse yourself in the grassy plains, suffocating swamps, spiraling mountains, foreboding castles and other sites of grandeur on a scale never seen before in a FromSoftware title.

Looking good! With 2021 having fewer big game releases due to the complexity of the current pandemic and the challenges of working from home, 2022 is starting to shape up nicely. Elden Ring’s January release, looks set to start the year off with the biggest bang possible.

Last Updated: