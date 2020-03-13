Even Pokémon Go is going to stop you leaving your home thanks to the Coronavirus

If you were looking for a post that didn’t mention that dreaded pandemic that rhymes with Come on Eileen (Come on Eileen!), bad news chums: It’s everywhere and the ripple effect it is having is gigantic. With COVID-19 forcing the world to take serious measures in an effort to contain the deadly virus, everything from the film industry to the restaurant business is taking a massive knock as people are encouraged to stay indoors until things improve.

Good news for introverts, and bad news for Pokémon Go players then, as fans of that game are usually encouraged to catch ‘em all in the great wide world around them. Pokémon Go developer Niantic is hopping onto the global awareness train, making several changes to the game and postponing the Abra Community Day until further notice. “We will also be making the following changes to Pokémon GO which are effective starting now until further notice,” Niantic said in on their blog. Those changes include:

A one-time purchase bundle of 30 Incense for 1 PokéCoin. Incense will also last for one hour.

1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during this time period

PokéStops will now drop Gifts more frequently

Pokémon habitats will increase and more Pokémon will be appearing in the wild

Speaking to Polygon ,Niantic said that the updates are “based on the current global health situation” and that they advise players to “make decisions on where to go and what to do that are in the best interest of their health and the health of their communities”. Which probably explains why Tracy’s in a hazmat suit now ranting about catching something shiny.

While the Abra Community Day may be off the table for now, existing events such as season one Battle League will still go ahead as players compete against each other. The upcoming Special Research adventure which will see the release of the highly sought-after Genesect, will also go ahead with a series of challenges that can be completed on your quarantined lonesome.

