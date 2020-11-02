Everspace 2 delayed as it gets the heck away from Cyberpunk 2077

Just last week we wrote up how Grinding Gear Games was delaying the next expansion for it’s popular action RPG Path of Exile to avoid clashing with the 10 December release date of Cyberpunk 2077, itself having been delayed out of November. Now, another developer has opted to avoid the competition and just release at a less chaotic time, that being Rockfish Games who are developing the hotly anticipated Everspace 2, a space shooter that looks like a great deal of fun. Everspace 2 has been pushed out of its initial mid-December release date into Janurary 2021.

An update to the game’s Kickstarter page broke the news of the delay as Rockfish boss Michael Schade wrote:

The Cyberpunk 2077 release has just been pushed back to December 10, which is a major blow to our planned EVERSPACE 2 Early Access release in mid-December. Not only will every media outlet and content creator cover the arguably most-anticipated AAA game in history throughout the entire holiday season (and not much else), we also know that there’s quite a bit of audience overlap within our community (and our team).

“After a quick consultation with our marketing friends at Evolve PR, Plan Of Attack, and Swordfish PR, we’ve decided to push back the EVERSPACE 2 Early Access release to January,” continues the post.

To make up for the delay, Rockfish Games is sending out pre-release keys for the game’s closed beta to all eligible backers which will allow them to play the first ten hours of the game. It’s probably a good decision on Rockfish’s part given that no-one wants to spend all that time and money on developing a game only for it to be overshadowed because it released at the worst possible time.

